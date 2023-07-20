US Relayed Message to N. Korea That Private Crossed Border on His Own - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The United States has delivered a message to North Korean counterparts that Private Travis King had crossed the border on his own and asked to provide more info about his well-being, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday.

"We have relayed messages to the DPRK that Private King crossed on his own, and we want him to return safely. We have also asked for more info on his well-being," Miller said during a press briefing.

The State Department has no reason to believe that King was in contact with North Korea before crossing the border, Miller added.

On Tuesday, the United Nations said that a US national has been detained by North Korea after illegally crossing the border from South Korea.

Later on Tuesday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed the detention of a US soldier by North Korea, while the State Department said the Defense Department has reached out to their counterparts in Pyongyang regarding the incident.

US media reported that the soldier was set to face disciplinary action prior to the incident and identified him as 23-year-old Private Travis King.