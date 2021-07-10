UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Relayed To Russia Multiple Requests For Action On Cybercriminals - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 01:00 AM

US Relayed to Russia Multiple Requests for Action on Cybercriminals - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) The United States relayed to Russia multiple specific requests for action on cybercriminals, a senior US administration official said on Friday apparently contradicting Russian statements on the matter.

"We have relayed multiple specific requests for action on cybercriminals to Russia through official channels and being clear about what Russia's responsibility is with regard to taking action, including again today at the level of two presidents," the official said during a phone briefing.

At the same time, the Kremlin readout of the conversation quotes Putin as saying there have been no requests from the US side throughout the last month.

US President Joe Biden discussed earlier on Friday the issue of ransomware attacks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in an hour-long phone call, their first direct engagement since last month's summit in Geneva.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Geneva Same United States Cyber Crime From

Recent Stories

Over 19,300 tailgaters fined on Abu Dhabi roads ov ..

1 hour ago

Seven UN peacekeepers injured in Mali blast

25 minutes ago

Taskin and Muzarabani fined after Harare clash

25 minutes ago

Govt devises multi-pronged strategy to reform gas ..

25 minutes ago

Sheranwala flyover to facilitate masses, traders

26 minutes ago

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri calls on CM Balochistan ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.