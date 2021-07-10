US Relayed to Russia Multiple Requests for Action on Cybercriminals - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) The United States relayed to Russia multiple specific requests for action on cybercriminals, a senior US administration official said on Friday apparently contradicting Russian statements on the matter.

"We have relayed multiple specific requests for action on cybercriminals to Russia through official channels and being clear about what Russia's responsibility is with regard to taking action, including again today at the level of two presidents," the official said during a phone briefing.

At the same time, the Kremlin readout of the conversation quotes Putin as saying there have been no requests from the US side throughout the last month.

US President Joe Biden discussed earlier on Friday the issue of ransomware attacks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in an hour-long phone call, their first direct engagement since last month's summit in Geneva.