US Releases $21.6Bln in Funding to Help Prevent Evictions Amid COVID-19 - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) The US government is allocating $21.6 billion to help residents in need pay rent, preventing them from being evicted during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Friday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury, in coordination with the White House American Rescue Plan Implementation Team and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, announced the allocation of an additional $21.6 billion under the American Rescue Plan for Emergency Rental Assistance, which will help prevent evictions and ensure basic housing security for millions of Americans impacted by the affordable housing challenges exacerbated by COVID-19," the release said.