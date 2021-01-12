US Releases Entire COVID-19 Vaccine Stockpile, Makes Available to All Seniors - Azar

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The US government announced plans to distribute the nation's entire inventory of coronavirus vaccines, with plans to make shots available to everyone age 65 and over as well as to younger folks with underlying medical conditions, Health Secretary Alex Azar said in an interview on Tuesday.

"We had been holding back second doses as a safety stop. We now believe our manufacturing is predictable enough that we can ensure second doses are available for people from ongoing production. So everything is now available," Azar told ABC news.

Azar added that the Trump administration is calling on states to begin vaccinating everyone age 65 and over, adding that vaccines distributed so far exceed the number of healthcare workers and nursing home residents.

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said nearly 9 million Americans had been vaccinated from 25 million doses that had been distributed so far.

Azar also said the Trump administration would deploy teams to distribute vaccines to pharmacies, community health centers and other readily available locations.

"We've already distributed more vaccine than we have health care workers and people in nursing homes," he said, adding that distribution in many states has thus far been limited to hospitals.

Azar did not elaborate on expanded distribution plans in the final days of the Trump administration.

However, President-elect Joe Biden is discussing plans to deploy National Guard units to expand vaccine availability, according to media reports.

Biden has set a goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans during the first 100 days following his January 20 inauguration.