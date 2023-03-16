UrduPoint.com

US Releases Footage Of Black Sea Drone Incident With Russian Jet

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 09:09 PM

US releases footage of Black Sea drone incident with Russian jet

The Pentagon on Thursday released a video of the incident involving a US military surveillance drone and a Russian fighter jet over the Black Sea two days ago

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The Pentagon on Thursday released a video of the incident involving a US military surveillance drone and a Russian fighter jet over the Black Sea two days ago.

The US European Command said the 42-second "declassified footage" is of a Russian Su-27 aircraft conducting an "unsafe" and "unprofessional" intercept of a US Air Force MQ-9 in international airspace.

"Russian Su-27s dumped fuel upon and struck the propeller of the MQ-9, causing U.S. forces to have to bring the MQ-9 down in international waters," the excerpt added.

The US on Tuesday had alleged that the Russian fighter jet struck its drone, forcing US operators to bring it down. Russia, however, said "sharp maneuvering" by the drone led to the crash, claiming its jet did not make contact.

Related Topics

Drone Russia Pentagon

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi, Zaki Nusseibeh discuss remote high ..

Noura Al Kaabi, Zaki Nusseibeh discuss remote higher education opportunities, ch ..

10 minutes ago
 Faheem Khan Afridi appointed director Hajj Jeddah

Faheem Khan Afridi appointed director Hajj Jeddah

13 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs transparent distribution of f ..

Commissioner directs transparent distribution of free wheat flour to deserving f ..

13 minutes ago
 Moldova to Receive Over $10Mln in Financial Aid Fr ..

Moldova to Receive Over $10Mln in Financial Aid From UK - Foreign Minister

14 minutes ago
 Sen. Graham Says Introducing Bill to Codify US Sup ..

Sen. Graham Says Introducing Bill to Codify US Supreme Court Gun Rights Decision ..

14 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed approves new strategic plans ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves new strategic plans of Dubai’s judicial entities

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.