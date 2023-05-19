US Releases Plan to Expedite Foreign Military Sales to Partner Countries - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The United States is preparing to expedite the process of weapons sales and delivery to its allies as part of a new ten-point plan to boost the efficacy of its foreign military sales systems (FMS) and prevent countries from seeking weapons elsewhere, the US State Department said in a release on Thursday.

"Amid shifting global security conditions, from Russia's war in Ukraine, to managing competition in the Indo-Pacific, as well as industrial capacity challenges and global supply change disruptions, the time has come to reassess and adapt security cooperation to meet new and emerging challenges," said the release.

The State Department said in the release that it has developed a plan to retool its oversight of the weapons sales process, which may prevent other countries from seeking weapons elsewhere.

The existing system has been criticized for being too slow and risk-averse despite the fact that the US government impacts foreign policy globally through $45 billion in yearly arms sales, the release said.

The plan, dubbed calls for more flexible financing for countries and calls for prioritizing requests from countries whose goals mesh neatly with those of the United States, the release said.

In addition, the plan includes new procedures for notifying Congress and clarifies changes to policies governing drone export, which other countries highly covet, the release added.

Although the State Department evaluates and approves the vast majority of foreign military sales within 48 hours of receiving requests, the new initiatives are expected to increase its efficiency and efficacy, according to the release.