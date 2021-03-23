US Releases State-Sanctioned Photos, Videos From Crowded Migrant Holding Centers - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The US Customs and Border Protection on Tuesday released government-authorized photos and videos from inside crammed detention centers in Texas holding thousands of migrants, according to ABC News, which obtained the materials.

The publication comes a day after Henry Cuellar, a Democrat lawmaker, leaked photos of people sleeping on the floor in overcrowded clear pens at the southern border facility in Donna.

ABC news said that an almost four-minute video from Donna showed the insides of a "crowded but orderly" center, including children lying on mats on the floor in enclosures. A photo depicted young children playing in a pen under the supervision of a caregiver.

The video also showed a vacant outdoor recreational facility.

The outlet said kids were supposed to be allowed to play outside twice a day, whereas their advocates complained to ABC they were only let out of their pens for about 20 minutes every few days.

A nearly three-minute video from a processing facility in El Paso showed less-crowded conditions and shelves stocked with essential supplies. Nevertheless, children were similarly sleeping on mats on the floor.

The Republicans have criticized the Biden administration for denying media access to Texas detention centers, which have been inundated in recent months with migrants from all over Central America. ABC estimated that the Donna facility held close to 4,000 people, despite having capacity for just 250.