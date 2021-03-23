UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Releases State-Sanctioned Photos, Videos From Crowded Migrant Holding Centers - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:50 PM

US Releases State-Sanctioned Photos, Videos From Crowded Migrant Holding Centers - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The US Customs and Border Protection on Tuesday released government-authorized photos and videos from inside crammed detention centers in Texas holding thousands of migrants, according to ABC News, which obtained the materials.

The publication comes a day after Henry Cuellar, a Democrat lawmaker, leaked photos of people sleeping on the floor in overcrowded clear pens at the southern border facility in Donna.

ABC news said that an almost four-minute video from Donna showed the insides of a "crowded but orderly" center, including children lying on mats on the floor in enclosures. A photo depicted young children playing in a pen under the supervision of a caregiver.

The video also showed a vacant outdoor recreational facility.

The outlet said kids were supposed to be allowed to play outside twice a day, whereas their advocates complained to ABC they were only let out of their pens for about 20 minutes every few days.

A nearly three-minute video from a processing facility in El Paso showed less-crowded conditions and shelves stocked with essential supplies. Nevertheless, children were similarly sleeping on mats on the floor.

The Republicans have criticized the Biden administration for denying media access to Texas detention centers, which have been inundated in recent months with migrants from all over Central America. ABC estimated that the Donna facility held close to 4,000 people, despite having capacity for just 250.

Related Topics

Young El Paso Peruvian Nuevo Sol Border Media All From

Recent Stories

Senator Javed Abbasi, six health workers test posi ..

20 minutes ago

Experts stress need for collaborative national mea ..

20 minutes ago

103,156 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy celebrates Pakistan Day with traditi ..

6 minutes ago

106-year-old Turkish woman witness to 2 pandemics

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.