US Religious Charity Confirms Abduction of Its Employees in Haiti

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) The US Christian Aid Ministries religious charity confirmed on Sunday that more than 10 of its employees were abducted in Haiti.

US media reported earlier in the day that up to 17 American missionaries and their families had been kidnapped in Haiti.

"We request urgent prayer for the group of Christian Aid Ministries workers who were abducted while on a trip to visit an orphanage on Saturday, October 16 ... The group of sixteen U.S citizens and one Canadian citizen includes five men, seven women, and five children," the charity said in a statement.

The organization did not provide any details of the kidnapping.