US Religious Freedom Envoy to Meet Dalai Lama During South Asia Trip - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Tibet's spiritual leader the Dalai Lama is slated to meet with US Envoy for Religious Freedom Sam Brownback during an upcoming visit by the envoy to India Nepal and Thailand , the US Department of State said in a press release on Monday.

"Ambassador Brownback will begin his trip in Dharamsala, India on October 28, where he will deliver remarks, alongside His Holiness the Dalai Lama, at the 60th anniversary celebration of the Tibetan Institute for the Performing Arts," the release said. "Ambassador Brownback will also meet with His Holiness the Dalai Lama following his remarks."

The two will discuss ways to improve religious freedom for Tibetan Buddhists around the world, the release said.

The Dalai Lama fled Tibet at the outset of a 1959 Tibetan uprising and settled in Dharamsala, India, where he and his followers live in exile.

China considers the Dalai Lama a "splittist" and refuses to allow him to visit Tibet even though the spiritual leader has long disavowed Tibetan independence efforts and instead sought Tibetan autonomy under Chinese sovereignty.

Brownback's agenda also includes discussions with Indian leaders in New Delhi followed by meetings with Nepalese leaders in Katmandu, the release said.

The trip ends with a November 2 stop in Bangkok, where Brownback will deliver remarks at the 5th Annual Southeast Asia Freedom of Religion or Belief Conference, according to the release.