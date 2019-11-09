US Religious Freedom Envoy to Visit Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) The Trump administration's top diplomat charged with promoting religious freedom around the world Sam Brownback will be touring the Balkans and the Netherlands next week, the US Department of State said in a media note on Friday.

"Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback will travel to Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, Albania and the Netherlands, November 10-20," the note stated.

The State Department said Brownback will begin his trip in Belgrade, Serbia on Monday and is scheduled to hold talks with Serbian Orthodox Patriarch Irinej and representatives of other religious groups on religious freedom issues in the country.

"Ambassador Brownback will then travel to Srebrenica and Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on November 12, to participate in a tour of the Memorial Center and Cemetery, placing a wreath to commemorate lives lost at the site, followed by meetings with religious leaders," the note continued.

On November 14, Ambassador Brownback will arrive in Pristina, Kosovo, where he will deliver remarks at a US Embassy-hosted event on religious pluralism and he will then visit Podgorica, Montenegro, on November 15, to meet with local religious leaders, the State Department said.