US Religious Freedom Provides Foundation for All Other Human Rights - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Religious freedom in the United States serves as the basis for all human fights, such as a free press, free speech, the freedom to assemble and to criticize the government , US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview on Wednesday.

"Without the right to exercise your conscience and your religious beliefs, all the other rights - free speech, everything - is lost if you can't do that," Pompeo told KCMO, a talk radio station from the state of Kansas.

The US Department of State is sponsoring a second annual religious freedom ministerial this week in Washington.

"We'll have over a thousand leaders from all across the world, of every faith, coming together to talk about this most basic right," Pompeo said.

The conference will explore ways to broaden religious liberty throughout the world, where Christians and members of other faiths face persecution, Pompeo added.