US Relocating Troops From Germany To Bulgaria For Joint Training - Austin

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2022 | 07:21 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The United States is relocating some troops from Germany to Bulgaria for joint training and better interoperability, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Thursday.

"I'd also like to add my appreciation to Bulgaria, who just today agreed to host the US Army Stryker company for joint training opportunities.

These troops will be departing Germany in the coming days and they will help ensure our readiness and our interoperability with Bulgaria as our NATO ally," Austin told a press briefing during his trip to Europe.

