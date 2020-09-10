US Relocation of AFRICOM From Germany to Cost $1Bln - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The US military's relocation of Africa Command (AFRICOM) from Germany to another NATO ally in Europe will cost at least $1 billion, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

It cites two defense officials, who on the condition of anonymity told the newspaper that Spain, Italy, Belgium or Britain are under consideration for hosting the headquarters that is in charge of more than 6,000 servicemen operating in Africa.

Retired Army general Carter Ham, who commanded Africom from 2011 to 2013, said that they once estimated costs at about $1 billion and advised the then Defense Secretary Leon Panetta against leaving Stuttgart.

Changes are now viewed as part of a new strategy prioritizing Russia and China over low-intensity conflicts throughout the globe and a way to punish Germany for not contributing enough to collective defense efforts.