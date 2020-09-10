UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Relocation Of AFRICOM From Germany To Cost $1Bln - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 10:25 PM

US Relocation of AFRICOM From Germany to Cost $1Bln - Reports

The US military's relocation of Africa Command (AFRICOM) from Germany to another NATO ally in Europe will cost at least $1 billion, the Washington Post reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The US military's relocation of Africa Command (AFRICOM) from Germany to another NATO ally in Europe will cost at least $1 billion, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

It cites two defense officials, who on the condition of anonymity told the newspaper that Spain, Italy, Belgium or Britain are under consideration for hosting the headquarters that is in charge of more than 6,000 servicemen operating in Africa.

Retired Army general Carter Ham, who commanded Africom from 2011 to 2013, said that they once estimated costs at about $1 billion and advised the then Defense Secretary Leon Panetta against leaving Stuttgart.

Changes are now viewed as part of a new strategy prioritizing Russia and China over low-intensity conflicts throughout the globe and a way to punish Germany for not contributing enough to collective defense efforts.

Related Topics

Africa NATO Army Russia Europe China Washington Germany Stuttgart Leon Spain Italy Belgium Post From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Tinted glasses vehicles a security risk: CTO

52 seconds ago

US okays $1.5bln insurance for Mozambique gas proj ..

53 seconds ago

Two die, four injured in collapse of building at A ..

55 seconds ago

French prosecutors open rape, assault inquiry over ..

57 seconds ago

Russia Plans to Supply Up to 100Mln Doses of COVID ..

8 minutes ago

Chinese envoy enquires after health of Asif Ali Za ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.