US Reluctant to Discuss Results of Probe Into Threats Against Russian Embassy - Antonov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Russian diplomatic mission in the united States is in contact with the US Secret Service over security threats, however, noted the reluctance in reporting the probe outcomes, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"We have established a dialogue with the police and the Secret Service, which guards the President of the United States and the embassies," Antonov said. "In the vast majority of cases, law enforcement officers promptly respond to requests for help. Although they are very reluctant to talk about the results of investigations following the incidents."

As for the threats, the Ambassador noted, they are indeed not uncommon.

"Detractors try to intimidate diplomats and their family members by regular mail and e-mail, through social networks. We received threats addressed to me as well. There are rallies at the gates when emotions overflow," he said. "There are egregious cases when demonstrators, for example, tried to block the entrance of guests arriving at a reception in honor of the Day of Russia. Or when the facade of the Consulate General in New York was splattered with indelible paint.

All this is very unpleasant, but against the background of the hysterical and one-sided presentation of news by local media, it is not too surprising."

Antonov pointed out that the Russian diplomats are striving to meet the challenges of the times.

"And the time is not easy now, it requires from each of us increased self-control as well as vigilance. In this regard, our diplomats are not in a privileged position," he explained. "The embassy is also in some way the frontline. We treat our official duties with a high degree of responsibility."

Russia launched its special military operation after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The United States and its allies imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia and have supplied weapons to Ukraine to the tune of tens of billions of Dollars. In addition, thousands of residents of the western countries have joined the conflict on the side of the Kiev regime.