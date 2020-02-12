UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US 'Remain In Mexico' Program For Migrant Border Crossers Takes Toll On Children - Report

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 09:24 PM

US 'Remain in Mexico' Program for Migrant Border Crossers Takes Toll on Children - Report

Children in migrant families forced to wait in Mexico for their asylum hearings in the United States face a serious risk of assault and trauma, Human Rights Watch said in a report on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Children in migrant families forced to wait in Mexico for their asylum hearings in the United States face a serious risk of assault and trauma, Human Rights Watch said in a report on Wednesday.

"Parents said that prolonged immigration court proceedings, fear of being incarcerated and uncertainty about the future took a toll on their family's health, safety and well-being. Many described changes in their children's behavior, saying they became more anxious or depressed," the report said.

Human Rights Watch explained the report was based on interviews with children and parents from 60 families, mainly from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador during the time they were in Mexico awaiting their asylum hearings to enter the United States.

The Trump administration has claimed that migrant families are safe as long as they remain in Mexican camps.

But while in Mexico, the report noted that parents said they or their children were beaten, harassed, sexually assaulted or abducted. Some said Mexican police had harassed or extorted money from them and most said they were constantly fearful and easily identified as targets for violence.

To get to court hearings in the United States, families are required to report to a designated border crossing point, which sometimes requires them to arrive as early as 3:00 a.m. in unsafe locations from camps between 100 and 340 miles away, the report added.

After each hearing, the migrants were locked up in cold, often overcrowded immigration holding cells. Children as young as 13 are routinely separated from their mothers and often traumatized as a result, according to the report.

Nearly 1 million illegal border crossers sought political asylum in the United States during fiscal 2019, according to US immigration tallies. The Trump administration has claimed the program is needed to discourage migrants from making the dangerous trek through Mexico to the US border.

But given the toll on children and families, the Human Rights Watch report recommended an immediate termination of the Remain in Mexico program and that the United States embraces the global norm of allowing asylum seekers to remain in the country where their claims are heard.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Trump Young Guatemala El Salvador United States Mexico Honduras Money Border 2019 Family From Million Court

Recent Stories

AJK Prime Minister directs 100 percent utilization ..

2 minutes ago

World's oldest man crowned in Japan aged 112

2 minutes ago

Members of American Society of Hematology honor Dr ..

2 minutes ago

Women scientists celebrate International Day of Wo ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Wednesday 12 Feb 2020

7 minutes ago

Anti corruption Establishment Punjab recovers Rs 6 ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.