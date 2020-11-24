US Remains Committed to Cooperation With Afghanistan Despite Troop Withdrawal - Hale

The United States confirms its commitment to partner with Afghanistan despite its decision to withdraw troops from that country, Under Secretary of State David Hale said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The United States confirms its commitment to partner with Afghanistan despite its decision to withdraw troops from that country, Under Secretary of State David Hale said on Tuesday.

"America remains committed to cooperation with Afghanistan," Hale said during a United Nations conference.

Hale also said the United States expects to see an "immediate reduction" in violence in Afghanistan.

The US Under Secretary of State noted that the Afghan government and the Taliban movement have made significant progress in the intra-Afghan negotiations.

"If leaders on all sides are ready to move ahead, this will put them one step closer to realizing the vision of the sovereign and unified Afghanistan," Hale said.

The intra-Afghan talks began in September after the Taliban reached a peace agreement with the United States in February.

According to the agreement, the United States will withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, provided that the Taliban stops using Afghan territory for attacks on the United States, its interests and allies.