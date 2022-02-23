US Remains Committed to Diplomacy With Russia to Resolve Conflict in Ukraine - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The United States remains committed to finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after announcing he was canceling a planned meeting with Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov.

"The United States and I personally remain committed to diplomacy if Russia is prepared to take demonstrable steps to provide the international community with any degree of confidence that it's serious about de-escalating and finding a diplomatic solution," Blinken said during a joint press briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday.