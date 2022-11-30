UrduPoint.com

US Remains Committed To Reopening Consulate In Jerusalem - Special Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2022 | 08:16 PM

US Remains Committed to Reopening Consulate in Jerusalem - Special Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The United States remains committed to reopening its Consulate General in Jerusalem to maintain contacts with Palestine, US Special Representative for Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr said on Wednesday.

"We remain committed to reopening a consulate in Jerusalem.

We continue to believe it could be an important way for the country to engage more deeply with the Palestinian people," Amr told reporters.

US diplomats are very focused on engagement and outreach with the Palestinian people and leadership, he added.

"We are going to continue to discuss the timeline for reopening our Consulate General with our Palestinian and Israeli partners," Amr said.

The Biden administration notified Congress last week that it had appointed Amr as the new special representative.

