US Remains Committed to Strengthening Partnership With Russia - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The United States wishes to continue promoting cooperation with Russia and resolving the differences between the two countries, the US Embassy in Moscow said on Wednesday following the visit of Deputy State Secretary Stephen Biegun.

"Deputy Secretary Biegun had productive meetings with Russian officials and civil society representatives.

The United States remains committed to strengthening cooperation with #Russia and finding constructive solutions on areas where we may disagree," Embassy spokeswoman Rebecca Ross tweeted.

Biegun arrived in Moscow on Tuesday for a two-day visit and met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his deputies, Sergey Ryabkov and Igor Morgulov, on the same day. Earlier on Wednesday, he met with representatives of Russian civil society.