UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Remains Committed To Strengthening Partnership With Russia - Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 08:14 PM

US Remains Committed to Strengthening Partnership With Russia - Embassy

The United States wishes to continue promoting cooperation with Russia and resolving the differences between the two countries, the US Embassy in Moscow said on Wednesday following the visit of Deputy State Secretary Stephen Biegun

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The United States wishes to continue promoting cooperation with Russia and resolving the differences between the two countries, the US Embassy in Moscow said on Wednesday following the visit of Deputy State Secretary Stephen Biegun.

"Deputy Secretary Biegun had productive meetings with Russian officials and civil society representatives.

The United States remains committed to strengthening cooperation with #Russia and finding constructive solutions on areas where we may disagree," Embassy spokeswoman Rebecca Ross tweeted.

Biegun arrived in Moscow on Tuesday for a two-day visit and met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his deputies, Sergey Ryabkov and Igor Morgulov, on the same day. Earlier on Wednesday, he met with representatives of Russian civil society.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Civil Society Visit Same United States May

Recent Stories

&#039;Teaching in the United Arab Emirates: 10 Les ..

46 minutes ago

ERC continues development initiatives to prevent d ..

46 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews post-COVID-19 work pla ..

1 hour ago

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes new cohort of Emirates Dip ..

1 hour ago

DHO visits govt hospitals to review health emergen ..

2 minutes ago

31 processions taken out, 57 Majalis held on 6th M ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.