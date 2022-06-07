UrduPoint.com

US Remains Concerned N. Korea Will Conduct Nuclear Test In Coming Days - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2022 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) The United States remains concerned that North Korea will conduct a nuclear test in the coming days, State Department spokesman Ned prices said on Monday.

"So we remain concerned that the DPRK (North Korea) could seek a seventh nuclear test in the coming days, it's a concern we've warned about for some time," price said during a press briefing.

