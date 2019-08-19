UrduPoint.com
US Remains Determined To Back Egypt In Fight Against Islamic State, Al-Qaeda - Pompeo

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 11:06 PM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pledged in a phone call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry continued US support in the fight against the Islamic State and al-Qaeda terror groups (both outlawed in Russia), the Department of State said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pledged in a phone call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry continued US support in the fight against the Islamic State and al-Qaeda terror groups (both outlawed in Russia), the Department of State said on Monday.

"Secretary of State Michael Pompeo spoke today with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry,"State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout. "He pledged continued bilateral cooperation in the fight against ISIS [Islamic State] and al-Qaida.

"

Pompeo and Shoukry also shared their concerns over the continuing violence and instability in Libya, and agreed on the need to achieve a political solution to the Libyan conflict, Ortagus said.

The conflict in Libya has raged for eight years since NATO-backed rebel forces toppled and murdered Libya's longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi.

The Secretary of State and the Egyptian Foreign Minister also discussed the strong US-Egypt partnership and important regional security issues, the readout added.

