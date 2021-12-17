US Remains Gravely Concerned With Russia Troop Buildup on Ukraine Border - Senior Official

The United States remains gravely concerned with the alleged Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine and any aggression will have severe economic and financial consequences for Moscow, a senior Biden administration official said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The United States remains gravely concerned with the alleged Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine and any aggression will have severe economic and financial consequences for Moscow, a senior Biden administration official said on Friday.

"(W)e remain gravely concerned with the large and unprovoked Russian build up on Ukraine's borders," the official said during a press briefing. "We are in the process of preparing the severe consequences that would result if Russia decides to take the path of further aggression. I would say that the these largely are composed of economic and financial measures."