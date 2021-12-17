UrduPoint.com

US Remains Gravely Concerned With Russia Troop Buildup On Ukraine Border - Senior Official

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 10:52 PM

US Remains Gravely Concerned With Russia Troop Buildup on Ukraine Border - Senior Official

The United States remains gravely concerned with the alleged Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine and any aggression will have severe economic and financial consequences for Moscow, a senior Biden administration official said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The United States remains gravely concerned with the alleged Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine and any aggression will have severe economic and financial consequences for Moscow, a senior Biden administration official said on Friday.

"(W)e remain gravely concerned with the large and unprovoked Russian build up on Ukraine's borders," the official said during a press briefing. "We are in the process of preparing the severe consequences that would result if Russia decides to take the path of further aggression. I would say that the these largely are composed of economic and financial measures."

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia United States Border

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz  again under limelight on son Junaid ..

Maryam Nawaz  again under limelight on son Junaid Safdar’s valima

18 minutes ago
 Remounts, Barry’s/BN 2 qualify for main final

Remounts, Barry’s/BN 2 qualify for main final

33 minutes ago
 PM says timely completion of welfare projects is t ..

PM says timely completion of welfare projects is top priority of Govt

39 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General to visit Lebanon

UN Secretary-General to visit Lebanon

41 minutes ago
 PCB, PSL franchises reach agreement on two additio ..

PCB, PSL franchises reach agreement on two additional picks

44 minutes ago
 Kaushal and Katrina decide to shift their wedding ..

Kaushal and Katrina decide to shift their wedding reception to January: Reports

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.