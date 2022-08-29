UrduPoint.com

US Remains In Contact With Russia On Citizens Who May Be Detained In Ukraine - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2022 | 11:55 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The Biden administration remains in contact with Russia over the fate of Americans who may be detained in Ukraine, State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said on Monday.

"We remain in contact with families of US citizens, but I do not have any details to get onto that at the moment," Patel told reporters, when asked about Americans detained in Ukraine.

