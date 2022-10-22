UrduPoint.com

US Remains Interested In Return To JCPOA, But No Prospect For Agreement Now - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2022

US Remains Interested in Return to JCPOA, But No Prospect for Agreement Now - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) The United States continues to have an interest in returning to the Iran nuclear deal, but sees no prospect for an agreement at this moment, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"We continue to believe that diplomacy is the best way to do that. But in this moment, there's no prospect for an agreement again, because Iran continues to inject extraneous issues into the conversations that we've had in the European Union," Blinken said at a press conference with his French counterpart.

