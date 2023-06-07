US remains invested in Gulf partnerships, Blinken tells diplomats

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States remains committed to its Gulf Arab partners, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Gulf diplomats in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, at a time of rapidly shifting regional alliances

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The United States remains committed to its Gulf Arab partners, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Gulf diplomats in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, at a time of rapidly shifting regional alliances.

Blinken spoke during a Gulf Cooperation Council ministerial meeting in the capital Riyadh following talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"The United States is in this region to say we remain deeply invested in partnering with all of you," Blinken said at the opening of the US-GCC ministerial meeting on strategic partnership.

"The GCC is the core of our vision for a middle East that is more stable, more secure, more prosperous," he added.

The meetings came a day after Blinken flew into Jeddah, kickstarting a visit aimed at boosting ties with ally Saudi Arabia, which has begun forging closer relations with Washington's rivals.