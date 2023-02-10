UrduPoint.com

US Remains Noncommittal On Ukraine Fighter Jet Request - OSCE Envoy

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2023 | 09:04 PM

US Remains Noncommittal on Ukraine Fighter Jet Request - OSCE Envoy

The United States remains noncommittal on the issue of providing Ukraine with fighter jets, US Ambassador to the OSCE Michael Carpenter said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The United States remains noncommittal on the issue of providing Ukraine with fighter jets, US Ambassador to the OSCE Michael Carpenter said on Friday.

"I don't think we're in the business of ruling things in or ruling things out at this point," Carpenter said at a briefing.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been lobbying Western countries to provide modern fighter jets to help battle Russian forces, calling them "wings for freedom" in a speech to British lawmakers earlier this week in London.

Ukraine's wish list includes US-manufactured F-16 jets.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Russia London United States

Recent Stories

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman terms tec ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman terms technical education key to succes ..

1 minute ago
 US Sanctions 5 Bulgarian Officials, 5 Entities for ..

US Sanctions 5 Bulgarian Officials, 5 Entities for Alleged Corruption - Treasury

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asks for implementat ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asks for implementation of decisions of Apex Commi ..

2 minutes ago
 PMDC exempts Pakistani medical graduates from NLE ..

PMDC exempts Pakistani medical graduates from NLE exam

3 minutes ago
 UN urges 'immediate ceasefire' in Syria to facilit ..

UN urges 'immediate ceasefire' in Syria to facilitate quake aid

3 minutes ago
 Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz A ..

Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar condoles death of ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.