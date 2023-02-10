US Remains Noncommittal on Ukraine Fighter Jet Request - OSCE Envoy

The United States remains noncommittal on the issue of providing Ukraine with fighter jets, US Ambassador to the OSCE Michael Carpenter said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The United States remains noncommittal on the issue of providing Ukraine with fighter jets, US Ambassador to the OSCE Michael Carpenter said on Friday.

"I don't think we're in the business of ruling things in or ruling things out at this point," Carpenter said at a briefing.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been lobbying Western countries to provide modern fighter jets to help battle Russian forces, calling them "wings for freedom" in a speech to British lawmakers earlier this week in London.

Ukraine's wish list includes US-manufactured F-16 jets.