UrduPoint.com

US Remains Open To Another Leader-Level Engagement With Russia - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2022 | 12:50 AM

US Remains Open to Another Leader-Level Engagement With Russia - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The United States continues to be open to another leader-to-leader engagement with Russia, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"It really depends on where we are.

You've heard repeatedly from President (Joe) Biden... that he and we remain open and amenable to another leader-level engagement between President Biden and (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin," Price said.

The US understands the Russians are also willing to engage in dialogue, but it remains to be seen in what form, he added.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Price United States From

Recent Stories

Palestine Hails Amnesty International Report Blami ..

Palestine Hails Amnesty International Report Blaming Israel for Apartheid

13 minutes ago
 Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

32 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali A ..

Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali Awan

32 minutes ago
 Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NA ..

Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NATO Documents

32 minutes ago
 Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners Fr ..

Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners From US, OSCE, NATO

32 minutes ago
 UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin S ..

UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin Says US Ignored Russian Securit ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>