US Remains Open to Another Leader-Level Engagement With Russia - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The United States continues to be open to another leader-to-leader engagement with Russia, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"It really depends on where we are.

You've heard repeatedly from President (Joe) Biden... that he and we remain open and amenable to another leader-level engagement between President Biden and (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin," Price said.

The US understands the Russians are also willing to engage in dialogue, but it remains to be seen in what form, he added.