US Remains Open to Meeting Again With Russian Counterparts - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The United States continues to engage with Russia in an effort to find a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis following the phone call between the two presidents, and stands ready to meet again with Russian counterparts, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday.

"We remain open to meeting again with Russian counterparts," spokesperson said. "We are actively working to reach a diplomatic solution and we remain engaged with the Russian government following President Biden's call with President Putin."