US Remains Open To Verifiable Arms Control Measures - Acting Envoy To UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 01:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) The United States remains open to effective and verifiable arms control following the end of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Acting US Ambassador to the United Nations Jonathan Cohen said on Thursday.

"The United States remains open to effective and verifiable arms control," Cohen told the UN Security Council.

Cohen said the United States has made clear that its interest is to reach an arms control agreement that includes Russia and China.

Acting Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy also conveyed at the UN Security Council meeting that Russia has been and still is ready to engage in any dialogue on strategic stability.

Russia and China requested Thursday's meeting at the UN Security Council after the US Defense Department said on Monday that it had tested a conventional ground-launched cruise missile. The missile reportedly flew more than 500 kilometers (310 miles) - a range banned under the now collapsed US-Russian INF Treaty.

The United States withdrew from the INF Treaty earlier in August after formally suspending its INF obligations in February and triggering a six-month withdrawal process.

In July, Russian President Vladimir Putin followed suit by signing a decree suspending Russia's participation in the accord. Both countries had been accusing the other of violating the INF Treaty.

