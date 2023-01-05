UrduPoint.com

US Remains Part of Middle East Quartet, Engages With Israel, Palestine - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The United States has not made any formal statements announcing its withdrawal from the middle Eastern Quartet and continues engagements with both parties of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"I'm not aware that we have a made a formal decision regarding the Quartet or any formal statement regarding the Quartet," Price said during a press briefing on Wednesday. "Our focus, therefore, has been on doing what we can in the interim to help set the conditions for re-engaging with Palestinian Authority, re-engaging with the Palestinian people continuing to maintain our ironclad commitment to Israel security, continuing to advance and deepen our partnership with Israel.

"

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry special representative for the Middle East Vladimir Safronkov told Sputnik that the United States has withdrawn itself from the work with the Quartet, but Moscow stands ready to continue working within this format.

The Middle East Quartet was established in 2002 in order to consolidate efforts to peacefully resolve the Arab-Israeli conflict and includes Russia, the United States, the European Union, and the United Nations.

