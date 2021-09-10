UrduPoint.com

US Remains Prepared To Engage North Korea In Diplomatic Negotiations - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 12:50 AM

US Remains Prepared to Engage North Korea in Diplomatic Negotiations - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The Biden administration remains prepared to hold diplomatic meetings with North Korea even though Pyongyang has yet to respond to the offer, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"We have made clear to [North Korea] that we are prepared to meet, to engage in principled negotiations, anytime, anywhere, any place. I don't have an update for you when it comes to any North Korean response to those offers, but the offer certainly stands," Price said during a press briefing.

Price also confirmed the State Department is aware of reports that North Korea resumed operations at its Primary nuclear reactor facility in Yongbyon in July.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) published a report on August 30 that North Korea resumed its plutonium production at Yongbyon.

Price said that the US government is working with partners on addressing this development and the IAEA report underscores the urgent need for dialogue and diplomacy between the United States and North Korea in order to achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Related Topics

Nuclear Pyongyang Price United States North Korea July August Government

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for being elected IUCN President

1 hour ago
 Governor condoles over demise of Yousafzai

Governor condoles over demise of Yousafzai

11 seconds ago
 Renowned journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai passes aw ..

Renowned journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai passes away

12 seconds ago
 UN General Assembly Will See 83 World Leaders Comi ..

UN General Assembly Will See 83 World Leaders Coming to New York In-Person - Pre ..

19 minutes ago
 Moscow Hopes US to Avoid Desire to Expand Agenda o ..

Moscow Hopes US to Avoid Desire to Expand Agenda of Strategic Stability Talks - ..

30 minutes ago
 AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS s ..

AASTS partners with Zakher Marine to train AASTS students

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.