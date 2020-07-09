UrduPoint.com
US Remains Ready To Engage In Dialogue With North Korea - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The United States continues to be prepared to engage in talks with North Korea, the State Department said in a release following US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun's visit to South Korea.

"In his meetings, Deputy Secretary Biegun reaffirmed the strength of the US-ROK [South Korea] Alliance, US support for inter-Korean cooperation, and continued US readiness to engage in dialogue with the DPRK [North Korea]," the release said on Thursday.

