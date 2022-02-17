WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The United States remains vigilant about Russian behavior in the Western Hemisphere, Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols said on Wednesday.

"We remain vigilant about the Russian activities both along the border with Columbia and more broadly in our region," Nichols said during a congressional hearing on the US-Colombia relations.

He accused Moscow of supporting dictators in such countries as Venezuela and Cuba, as well as attempts to destabilize the situation in the region by injecting conflicts and tensions from other parts of the world.

Nichols said he discussed those issues with Colombian counterparts during his trip to the country last week.

Earlier in February, Nichols said that the United States will work with its partners in Latin America to prevent Russia from injecting the conflict over Ukraine into Latin America. When asked to list countries in Latin America that might be receptive to hosting Russian elements, he named Nicaragua, Venezuela and Cuba.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow would like to see Latin America and the Caribbean playing an independent role in the world arena.

Last week, the Russian Embassy in Washington said the United States denies countries of the Western Hemisphere a free choice of foreign policy and partners.