US Remains Vigilant Against Foreign Terrorist Threat - DHS Intelligence Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The United States remains vigilant against the threat of foreign terrorist groups despite a recent focus on domestic terrorism, Under Secretary of Homeland Security at the Office of Intelligence and Analysis Ken Wainstein said on Tuesday.

"While focusing on domestic terrorism, we remain vigilant against the terrorist threat from foreign terrorist organizations (FTOs) like ISIS, Al-Qaeda, and al-Shabaab (terrorist groups, all banned in Russia). These foreign groups are committed to attacking the United States, and they continue to expand their networks, raise funds, recruit, organize, plan operations, and hone their social media-based messaging to inspire attacks in the Homeland and against our allies," Wainstein said in testimony to the House Homeland Security Committee.

Iran and Hezbollah also continue to pose an enduring threat to the US, Wainstein said, citing public statements from Iran threatening retaliation for the death of military leader Qasem Soleimani and arrest of Iranian agents in the US.

The most significant and persistent terrorism threat the US currently faces comes from lone actors and small groups inspired by a broad range of ideologies, Wainstein said.

This includes both Homegrown Violent Extremists radicalized to violence by an FTO and Domestic Violent Extremists independently seeking to further political or social goals through violence, according to Wainstein.