WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The United States is aware of reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has not been seen in public possibly because of health-related reasons, but remains vigilant and prepared to respond if needed, US Northern Command (NORTHCOM) Commander Gen. Terrence O'Shaughnessy told reporters on Tuesday.

"I am aware of the reporting that you are referencing but from our mission standpoint we remain vigilant, remain postured to respond and we will continue to do so going into the future," O'Shaughnessy stated.

South Korea's online newspaper Daily NK recently reported that Kim Jong Un was being treated after undergoing a heart-related surgery. The Yonhap news Agency said later citing the South Korean government sources that the reports were not true.

However, Kim has missed a number of important events in North Korea this month, including the ceremony marking the birthday of his late grandfather and North Korea founder Kim Il Sung. Yet, Kim was seen several days earlier attending a government meeting.