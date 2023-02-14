UrduPoint.com

US Remains World's Leader In Spying On Other Countries - Chinese Foreign Ministry

February 14, 2023

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The United States is the global leader in spying on other countries, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Wenbin, said on Tuesday.

"In regard to government surveillance, we would like to point out that the US is the number one country in the world, and the international community, including Europe, has personal experience in this matter," he said at a regular briefing.

Wand also said, since 1997, the US military have been investing billions of Dollars into the research and development of high-altitude reconnaissance balloons, adding that, in 2022, the Pentagon converted such balloons for military use. Now, they are capable of carrying surveillance equipment which can be used for tracking hypersonic strategic Russian and Chinese cruise missiles, the diplomat specified.

On Monday, the spokesman said that the US had "the largest spy network in the world" and "spied on calls and chat messages to and from the phones of leaders of Germany, France, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands and other European countries."

In February, the United States detected and later shot down four unidentified flying objects, including an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon. Washington said that it was designed to gather intelligence about sensitive military sites in the country.

Beijing insists that the balloon was a mere meteorological device that entered the US airspace accidentally while expressing protest over the Pentagon's decision to shoot it down. The Chinese Foreign Ministry also stated that US balloons had violated China's airspace more than 10 times since January 2022.

