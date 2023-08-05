WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) The US State Department's statements about the new prison sentence for Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny are "a blatant attempt to interfere" in Russia's internal affairs, the Russian Embassy in the US said Friday.

"We consider it to be a blatant attempt to interfere in internal affairs. To influence the work of the independent judicial system of the Russian Federation," the Russian mission said in a statement.

With their "embittered reaction, the US authorities actually confirm the correctness" of the court's decision, the embassy said, adding that it is "profitable" for the US administration to use "extremists for the sake of rocking the boat in our country.

"

Earlier on Friday, a court heard Navalny's case behind closed doors at colony No. 6 in Russia's Vladimir Region. It sentenced the opposition activist to 19 years in a maximum security prison on extremism charges. The 47-year-old is already serving a nine-year term on fraud, embezzlement, contempt of court and violation of probation charges.