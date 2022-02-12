US Remarks on Russian 'Invasion' of Ukraine Seek to Boost Propagandist Campaign - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The recent US remarks on a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine demonstrate Washington's wish to boost the propagandist campaign against Moscow, Russian Ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov said.

On Friday, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that Washington still sees signs of the escalation of tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border and the concentration of the Russian troops. According to the official, Russia can invade Ukraine before the end of the ongoing Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

"Sullivan's remarks are alarmist.

We see in such statements only the desire of the (US) administration to maximize the degree of the propagandist campaign against our country, to form the impression among the public that the (Russian) 'aggression' is inevitable," Antonov told the Newsweek news outlet, as quoted by the Russian Embassy's Facebook page.

"Politicians' comments that #Russia will 'attack' Ukraine during the Olympics or after it are not supported by any evidence. #Washington just continues to 'show off,' citing some intelligence data, the details of which are not disclosed," the diplomat added.