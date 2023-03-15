UrduPoint.com

US Remotely Erased Sensitive Data From MQ-9 Drone Before Crash Into Black Sea - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2023 | 11:36 PM

US Remotely Erased Sensitive Data From MQ-9 Drone Before Crash Into Black Sea - Reports

The US military remotely erased sensitive software from the MQ-9 Reaper drone before it was forced down into the Black Sea after an intercept by a Russian fighter jet, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing two US officials in the know

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The US military remotely erased sensitive software from the MQ-9 Reaper drone before it was forced down into the Black Sea after an intercept by a Russian fighter jet, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing two US officials in the know.

The sensitive data was allegedly erased to prevent Russia from collecting some secret information in case it recovers the remnants of the drone, according to the report.

On Tuesday, the US European Command said that a Russian fighter jet dumped fuel on and collided with a US MQ-9 Reaper drone flying near Crimea, eventually leading its operators to bring the unmanned aircraft into the Black Sea. Russia denied attacking the drone in any way, saying the drone operators' poor and sharp maneuvering resulted in the aircraft falling into the Black Sea.

Related Topics

Drone Poor Russia From

Recent Stories

First Lady of North Macedonia visits GWU

First Lady of North Macedonia visits GWU

10 minutes ago
 Russia Identifies Over 130 Contacts of Anthrax Pat ..

Russia Identifies Over 130 Contacts of Anthrax Patients - Official

13 minutes ago
 French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter ..

French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Could Not Hit US Drone

13 minutes ago
 IMF Finalizing $15.6Bln Lending Program for Ukrain ..

IMF Finalizing $15.6Bln Lending Program for Ukraine to Unveil in Few Days - Repo ..

13 minutes ago
 PDSRU completes first phase of training for IDSRS

PDSRU completes first phase of training for IDSRS

10 minutes ago
 Oil Market Down 7% as US Banking Crisis Spreads to ..

Oil Market Down 7% as US Banking Crisis Spreads to Europe With Credit Suisse's W ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.