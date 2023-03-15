US Remotely Erased Sensitive Data From MQ-9 Drone Before Crash Into Black Sea - Reports

The US military remotely erased sensitive software from the MQ-9 Reaper drone before it was forced down into the Black Sea after an intercept by a Russian fighter jet, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing two US officials in the know

The sensitive data was allegedly erased to prevent Russia from collecting some secret information in case it recovers the remnants of the drone, according to the report.

On Tuesday, the US European Command said that a Russian fighter jet dumped fuel on and collided with a US MQ-9 Reaper drone flying near Crimea, eventually leading its operators to bring the unmanned aircraft into the Black Sea. Russia denied attacking the drone in any way, saying the drone operators' poor and sharp maneuvering resulted in the aircraft falling into the Black Sea.