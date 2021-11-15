US Removal of Ethiopia From Free Trade Deal Likely to Worsen Crisis - Ethiopian Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Washington's decision to remove Ethiopia from the list of beneficiaries under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which gives access to duty-free trade, could adversely affect the livelihood of 200,000 workers, mostly women, Ambassador to the United States Fitsum Arega told Sputnik.

"Ethiopia is grateful for the AGOA privilege. We have been really attracting foreign investors from the US, Europe and Asia. Because of AGOA, some 200,000 plus people, mostly women, have got direct and indirect jobs for the first time in their lives. These rural women who have kids, and taking away this meager income will put them in a life and death situation. So, this will never help at all. It will worsen the humanitarian situation in Ethiopia," he said.

When asked whether he had a chance to discuss the issue with anyone in the American administration, Arega said that the US had just informed the country of the decision.

"There was no discussion. They informed us, but it's not a discussion. AGOA's arrangement is like a gift from Congress to Africa & doesn't allow negotiation," he noted.

The AGOA move and other legislative measures in Congress have given the impression to the Ethiopian people that the US is taking action to hurt Ethiopia and support the TPLF, according to the diplomat.

"So, if we add it all up, there was an executive order, resolutions by Congress and other actions in the media to pressure Ethiopia. All these pressures are aimed at breaking the Ethiopian will and that is how most Ethiopians see the situation. This is the perception I clearly communicated this to the representatives," Arega said.

Arega pointed out that such restrictive measures could worsen the humanitarian situation.

"The people of Ethiopia have been affected by COVID-19, by flood, locust swarms, conflict, drought and now AGOA and other restrictions. The people deserve fairness and support," he said.

Northern Ethiopia has been engulfed by an internal conflict since November of last year, when the central government accused the TPLF of attacking a military base. Earlier this month, the country declared a six-month state of emergency nationwide as TPLF rebels threatened to advance on the capital of Addis Ababa.