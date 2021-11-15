UrduPoint.com

US Removal Of Ethiopia From Free Trade Deal Likely To Worsen Crisis - Ethiopian Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 11:55 AM

US Removal of Ethiopia From Free Trade Deal Likely to Worsen Crisis - Ethiopian Ambassador

Washington's decision to remove Ethiopia from the list of beneficiaries under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which gives access to duty-free trade, could adversely affect the livelihood of 200,000 workers, mostly women, Ambassador to the United States Fitsum Arega told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Washington's decision to remove Ethiopia from the list of beneficiaries under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which gives access to duty-free trade, could adversely affect the livelihood of 200,000 workers, mostly women, Ambassador to the United States Fitsum Arega told Sputnik.

"Ethiopia is grateful for the AGOA privilege. We have been really attracting foreign investors from the US, Europe and Asia. Because of AGOA, some 200,000 plus people, mostly women, have got direct and indirect jobs for the first time in their lives. These rural women who have kids, and taking away this meager income will put them in a life and death situation. So, this will never help at all. It will worsen the humanitarian situation in Ethiopia," he said.

When asked whether he had a chance to discuss the issue with anyone in the American administration, Arega said that the US had just informed the country of the decision.

"There was no discussion. They informed us, but it's not a discussion. AGOA's arrangement is like a gift from Congress to Africa & doesn't allow negotiation," he noted.

The AGOA move and other legislative measures in Congress have given the impression to the Ethiopian people that the US is taking action to hurt Ethiopia and support the TPLF, according to the diplomat.

"So, if we add it all up, there was an executive order, resolutions by Congress and other actions in the media to pressure Ethiopia. All these pressures are aimed at breaking the Ethiopian will and that is how most Ethiopians see the situation. This is the perception I clearly communicated this to the representatives," Arega said.

Arega pointed out that such restrictive measures could worsen the humanitarian situation.

"The people of Ethiopia have been affected by COVID-19, by flood, locust swarms, conflict, drought and now AGOA and other restrictions. The people deserve fairness and support," he said.

Northern Ethiopia has been engulfed by an internal conflict since November of last year, when the central government accused the TPLF of attacking a military base. Earlier this month, the country declared a six-month state of emergency nationwide as TPLF rebels threatened to advance on the capital of Addis Ababa.

Related Topics

Africa Flood Europe Washington Threatened Drought Addis Ababa Ethiopia United States November Congress Women Media All From Government Asia Jobs

Recent Stories

Possible Sanctions on Ethiopia Counterproductive, ..

Possible Sanctions on Ethiopia Counterproductive, Will Inflict Damage on Civilia ..

21 seconds ago
 Russia to Supply Pantsir-C1 Systems to Myanmar in ..

Russia to Supply Pantsir-C1 Systems to Myanmar in 2023 - Military Service

23 seconds ago
 Maulana Fazl calls PDM’s meeting today to finali ..

Maulana Fazl calls PDM’s meeting today to finalize anti-govt strategy

22 minutes ago
 Newly Formed Rebel Alliance to Continue Destabiliz ..

Newly Formed Rebel Alliance to Continue Destabilization of Ethiopia - Diplomat

7 minutes ago
 Axelsen, Momota lead badminton's return to Asia fo ..

Axelsen, Momota lead badminton's return to Asia for season finale

7 minutes ago
 Ethiopia Calls on UN to Condemn Terrorism in Count ..

Ethiopia Calls on UN to Condemn Terrorism in Country - Diplomat

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.