UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Removes 3 Iranians From Sanctions Blacklist - Treasury

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 08:37 PM

US Removes 3 Iranians From Sanctions Blacklist - Treasury

The US has taken three Iranian nationals off of the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) list, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Friday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The US has taken three Iranian nationals off of the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) list, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Friday.

The three individuals removed from the sanctions list are Behzad Daniel Ferdows, Mehrzad Manuel Ferdows, and Mohammed Reza Dezfulian, who were initially placed on the list as non-proliferation designations.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Huawei AppGallery now offers Angry Birds 2 - the t ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan offers special incentives to Chinese busi ..

16 seconds ago

50 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

17 seconds ago

US Sanctions 7 'Key' Members of Myanmar Military, ..

19 seconds ago

PTI govt committed to bring socioeconomic uplift, ..

22 seconds ago

Hepatitis Screening & Vaccination starts in Sindh

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.