US Removes 3 Iranians From Sanctions Blacklist - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The US has taken three Iranian nationals off of the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) list, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Friday.

The three individuals removed from the sanctions list are Behzad Daniel Ferdows, Mehrzad Manuel Ferdows, and Mohammed Reza Dezfulian, who were initially placed on the list as non-proliferation designations.