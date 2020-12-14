UrduPoint.com
US Removes Khartoum From List Of Terror Sponsors Starting December 14 - Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 12:26 PM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has signed a notification, removing Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list, the decision enters into force starting Monday, the US embassy in Khartoum said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has signed a notification, removing Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list, the decision enters into force starting Monday, the US embassy in Khartoum said.

"The congressional notification period of 45 days has lapsed and the Secretary of State has signed a notification stating rescission of Sudan's State Sponsor of Terrorism designation is effective as of today (December 14), to be published in the Federal Register," the embassy wrote on its Facebook page.

More Stories From World

