WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The United States has removed three Russian companies from its sanctions list, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Friday.

The companies were: Tsentr Avtoobsluzhivaniya, Vertikal and Yunikom, according to the release.