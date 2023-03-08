UrduPoint.com

US Removes Sanctions On Former Kazakhstan Subsidiary Of Russia's Sberbank - Treasury

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2023 | 09:50 PM

US Removes Sanctions on Former Kazakhstan Subsidiary of Russia's Sberbank - Treasury

The US Treasury has removed a former Kazakhstan subsidiary of Russia's Sberbank from its Specially Designated National List, according to a notice on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The US Treasury has removed a former Kazakhstan subsidiary of Russia's Sberbank from its Specially Designated National List, according to a notice on Wednesday.

"The following deletions have been made to OFAC's SDN List: SUBSIDIARY BANK SBERBANK OF RUSSIA JOINT STOCK COMPANY (a.k.a. DOCHERNI BANK AKTSIONERNOE OBSHCHESTVO SBERBANK ROSSII; a.k.a. SB SBERBANK JSC; f.k.a. 'TEXAKABANK JSC')," the notice said.

