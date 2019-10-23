UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Removes Turkish Defense, Energy, Interior Ministers From Sanctions List - Treasury

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 10:25 PM

US Removes Turkish Defense, Energy, Interior Ministers From Sanctions List - Treasury

The United States has removed Turkey's ministers of Interior, Defense and Energy from its sanctions list, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) The United States has removed Turkey's ministers of Interior, Defense and Energy from its sanctions list, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a statement on Wednesday.

"As a result of the [US-Turkey agreed on] ceasefire, and at the direction of President Donald J. Trump, Treasury is delisting two Turkish ministries and three of the country's senior officials," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement.

Mnuchin referred to Turkey's Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources as the Turkish government entities being removed from the sanctions list.

Related Topics

Turkey Trump United States From Government

Recent Stories

Supreme Court acquits life sentence convict giving ..

1 second ago

Man kills elder brother in Hyderabad

3 seconds ago

Russian Military Police Begins Patrolling Areas in ..

6 seconds ago

3,000 Rawalpindi policemen to be deployed for JUI- ..

8 seconds ago

Libya, Russia to Sign Document on Supply of Russia ..

11 seconds ago

Accused awarded six-year imprisonment in Sialkot

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.