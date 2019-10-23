US Removes Turkish Defense, Energy, Interior Ministers From Sanctions List - Treasury

The United States has removed Turkey's ministers of Interior, Defense and Energy from its sanctions list, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a statement on Wednesday

"As a result of the [US-Turkey agreed on] ceasefire, and at the direction of President Donald J. Trump, Treasury is delisting two Turkish ministries and three of the country's senior officials," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement.

Mnuchin referred to Turkey's Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources as the Turkish government entities being removed from the sanctions list.