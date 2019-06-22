US Removes Uzbekistan From Religious Freedom List of Concern - Pompeo

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) The United States removed Uzbekistan from the list of particular concern over religious freedom for the first time in thirteen years, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a briefing on Friday.

"For the first time in thirteen years [Uzbekistan] is no longer designated as country of particular concern," Pompeo said.

Pompeo applauded local government for passing a religious freedom road map and liberating 15 religious prisoners.

However, Pompeo also said much work still remains to be done and Washington looks forward to reforms in Uzbekistan in this area.