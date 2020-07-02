US Removes Venezuela-Related Sanctions From 4 Entities, 4 Vessels - Treasury

The US government is lifting Venezuela-related sanctions from four previously targeted business entities and four designated ships, the Department of the Treasury announced on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The US government is lifting Venezuela-related sanctions from four previously targeted business entities and four designated ships, the Department of the Treasury announced on Friday.

"OFAC [Office of Foreign Assets Control] is revoking and archiving on its website Venezuela-related General License 37 - 'Authorizing the Wind Down of Transactions Involving Delos Voyager Shipping Ltd, Romina Maritime Co Inc, and Certain Vessels,'" the announcement said.

OFAC has also removed from its list of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons the Adamant Maritime Trust Company Complex, the Sanibel Shiptrade Company, and the crude oil tankers Voyager I, Delos Voyager, Seahero and Euroforce, the announcement added.