WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) The US Treasury Department announced on Tuesday that it is removing Yemen's Ansarallah opposition movement, also known as the Houthis, from its sanctions lists following the State Department's move to revoke Houthis' designation as a global terrorist entity.

"Today, on February 16, 2021, the US Department of State has revoked the Ansarallah designations which has resulted in Ansarallah no longer being blocked pursuant to the Global Terrorism Sanctions Regulations, 31 C.F.R. part 594, the Foreign Terrorist Organizations Sanctions Regulations, 31 C.F.R. part 597, or Executive Order 13224, as amended," the Treasury Department said in a statement.