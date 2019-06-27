UrduPoint.com
US Renewables Surpass Coal In Power Generation For First Time Ever - Energy Dept.

Thu 27th June 2019

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Monthly US electricity generation from renewable sources such as wind and solar topped coal for the first time ever in April, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a press release on Wednesday.

"In April 2019, US monthly electricity generation from renewable sources exceeded coal-fired generation for the first time," the release said. "Record generation from wind and near-record generation from solar contributed to the overall rise in renewable electricity generation this spring.

Renewable sources provided 23 percent of total US electricity generation to coal's 20 percent, according to the release.

Wind generation reached a record monthly high in April 2019 of 30.2 million megawatthours (MWh), and solar generation - including utility-scale solar photovoltaics and utility-scale solar thermal - set a record high in June 2018 of 7.8 million MWh and will likely surpass that level this summer, the release added.

At least some of the power mix was seasonal, since many coal plants are taken offline for maintenance in the spring when overall demand for electricity is low, according to the release. In addition, water from spring rains produces a seasonal increase in hydroelectric power generation.

