UrduPoint.com

US Renews Denial Of Export Privileges For Russia's Aviastar - Commerce Department

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 06:10 PM

US Renews Denial of Export Privileges for Russia's Aviastar - Commerce Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) has renewed a 180-day order denying Russian cargo carrier Aviastar US export privileges, according to a notice published in the Federal Register on Tuesday.

"I find that the evidence presented by BIS convincingly demonstrates that Aviastar has acted in violation of the Regulations and the Temporary Denial Order; that such violations have been significant and deliberate; and that given the foregoing and the nature of the matters under investigation, there is a likelihood of imminent violations," Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Enforcement Matthew Axelrod stated in the notice. "Therefore, renewal of the TDO is necessary in the public interest."

Related Topics

Russia Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

United Arab Bank reports AED 54.8 million net prof ..

United Arab Bank reports AED 54.8 million net profit in Q1 2023

11 minutes ago
 LHC orders govt authorities not to harass Imran Kh ..

LHC orders govt authorities not to harass Imran Khan

18 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law amending certain ar ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law amending certain articles of law regulating drone ..

26 minutes ago
 42 Abu Dhabi school opens applications for &#039;P ..

42 Abu Dhabi school opens applications for &#039;Piscine&#039; coding programme

26 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1.2 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.2 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

26 minutes ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank reports operating profit incr ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank reports operating profit increase by 32%, net profit by 25% ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.