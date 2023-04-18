WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) has renewed a 180-day order denying Russian cargo carrier Aviastar US export privileges, according to a notice published in the Federal Register on Tuesday.

"I find that the evidence presented by BIS convincingly demonstrates that Aviastar has acted in violation of the Regulations and the Temporary Denial Order; that such violations have been significant and deliberate; and that given the foregoing and the nature of the matters under investigation, there is a likelihood of imminent violations," Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Enforcement Matthew Axelrod stated in the notice. "Therefore, renewal of the TDO is necessary in the public interest."